Saudi Arabia to send its first female astronaut to space in 2023

Cairo, Sept 22, (dpa/GNA) – Saudi Arabia said on Thursday it would send its first female astronaut into space next year, as part of an ambitious programme.

The Saudi Space Commission on Thursday launched an astronaut programme designed to groom Saudis to go on long and short-term space flights, the monarchy’s state news agency SPA reported.

The first flight scheduled for 2023 will carry two Saudi astronauts including a woman, the agency added without giving further details.

“This will mark an important historic event by sending the first Saudi woman to space,” the SPA said.

The monarchy will unveil a detailed national space strategy in the next months, the agency added.

In recent years, oil-wealthy Saudi Arabia has sought to shed its ultraconservative image, as it is opening up to the world, as part of dramatic changes, championed by its powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In 2018, the kingdom allowed women to hit the road, ending a decades-old ban on female driving.

GNA

