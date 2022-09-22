Project on Child trafficking rescues 52  children  

Accra, Sept. 22, GNA – The Promotion of Protection Against Child Trafficking and Child Early and Forced Marriage in the Northern Region of Ghana Project has rescued 52 trafficked Children.

The project is being implemented by the Pan-African Organisation for Research and Protection of Violence on Women and Children’s (PAORP-VWC).

Dr Peter Ndonwie, the Director of PAORP-VWC, said the Children were rescued across the neighbouring borders and reunited with their families with the collaboration of security agencies in Ghana and their counterparts from Togo.

Dr Ndonwie was speaking during a Day’s National Workshop on the Project in Accra, which highlighted its achievements.

The workshop was to seek inputs from participants to improve on a Child Rights Manual developed by Pan African Organisation and Children’s Rights Africa – Germany.

He said the Project had been instrumental in reducing the incidence of Child abuse and Child trafficking in the Northern Regions.

The Director said the three-year Project implemented in five districts Tatale, Kumbungu, Tolon, Gushegu and Zabzugu was funded by the German Government, Children’s Rights Africa – KiRA Germany.

He said as part of the Project, they developed a Manual on the Rights of Children that was translated in three local Ghanaian languages (Dagbani, Basari and Konkomba).

“We also present the published African Proverbial Saying on Children’s rights developed by the Organisation and Children’s Rights Africa – Germany in three local Ghanaian languages (Dagbani, Basari and Konkomba),” he added.

Dr Ndonwie said as a result of the Project, they had also facilitated the establishment of a Community Radio Station to enhance awareness creation on issues affecting women and Children in the area.

Dr Roland Baimbill-Johnson, Political and Economic Affairs Officer, German Embassy in Accra, commended the Project Management for their wonderful work, which was undoubtedly changing the lives of many women and children in Northern-Ghana.

He said although the Project was ending, “we hope that the seed that has been sown will grow and yield benefits for many years to come.”

Dr Baimbill-Johnson said the German Government would continue to remain a strong partner for Ghana in the field of development cooperation.

GNA

