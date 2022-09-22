Preview: New look Black Stars test strength against Brazil’s ”Samba” Boys 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Sept. 22, GNA – The ”Brazilians of Africa”, Ghana’s Black Stars will have the opportunity to showcase their dazzling football skills against the Samba Boys of Brazil when they lock horns in an international friendly on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

With two months until the start of the World Cup in Qatar, the Black Stars of Ghana begin preparations against five-time world champions Brazil at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France.

This match would be the fifth time the Black Stars would face Brazil at the senior level, with the Samba Boys emerging victors in all matches since handing Ghana an 8-2 defeat back in 1996.

The Black Stars, who have never won or drawn a game against Brazil, would feel buoyant going into this clash with the likes of Tariq Lamptey and Inaki Williams having switched allegiances, while Mohammed Salisu would also be available for selection.

Both teams would use this match as a warm-up for the World Cup, particularly Brazil, which will face Cameroon in their final World Cup group match, while Ghana will face South American opponents Uruguay.

Team News

The Black Stars have a very talented line-up for this clash and can call on Ajax playmaker Mohammed Kudus, who has had a brilliant start to the season.

Partey’s return over the week for Arsenal would be a timely boost for coach Otto Addo, who has the full complement of his team.

Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey look very comfortable in camp and seem to have gotten along with their teammates, and they would be looking to make their debut appearance, likewise Mohammed Salisu.

For Brazil, on the other hand, the exclusion of Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus comes as a great shock, but they still have Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, AthMattheus Cunha, and Flamengo’s Pedro to choose from.

Brazil’s attack is outrageously talented with the likes of Richarlison, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar, Vinicius Junior, and Raphinha, who have been superb for their respective clubs.

Ghana’s possible starting lineup: Richard Ofori (GK); Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu; Tariq Lamptey, Gideon Mensah, Thomas Partey, Baba Iddrisu; Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Williams Inaki

Brazil’s possible starting lineup: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Silva, Lodi; Casemiro, Fred; Vinicius Jr., Raphinha; Neymar, Richarlison.

Kick-Off Time: 19: 30pm (GMT)

