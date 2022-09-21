President Akufo-Addo to address the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly today

New York, Sept. 21, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will address the United Nations today Wednesday, 21 September 2022 at 2045 hours

He will participate in the General Debate of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA77) in his capacity as President of the Republic of Ghana.

The high-level General Debates of the UNGA77 opened Tuesday, September 20, 2022 with the theme, “A watershed moment: transformative solutions to interlocking challenges.” It would end on Monday, September 26.

The UNGA77 will focus on the war in Ukraine, the soaring energy and food prices, climate action and ending COVID-19 pandemic.

About 157 heads of state and representatives of governments plan to deliver speeches. During the General Debate, heads of delegation are expected to state the positions of their governments on topical issues.

The General Debate will also provide member states with an opportunity to raise matters relating to priorities and concerns that are of a national, regional, and global nature.

GNA

