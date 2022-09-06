Pray for long life and prosperity – Apostle Dr Agbelenyo  

Alex Ofori Agyekum

Shallom – Otiakrom (E/R), Sept. 6, GNA – The Seventh Day Theocracy Congregation has celebrated its anniversary of the “Thiopast Day” with a call on the members to pray for long life and prosperity in the coming years.

Apostle Dr Kadmiel E.H. Agbelenyo, the Founder and Leader of the Congregation, made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during the celebration at Shallom – Otiakrom, near Aburi in the Akuapem South District of the Eastern Region.

He announced that the Congregation would also observe the “Atonement Day” on September 8, 2022, and it would be followed by the “Peace of Tabernacle” from September 13 to 20 at Shallom – Otiakrom.

Apostle Dr Agbelenyo, in a sermon during the anniversary celebration, admonished the congregation across the country, to be honest, obedient and respectful to their elders.

“It was through honesty and obedience that gave David such opportunity and then he later became King who ruled so many years before his death,” he told the audience.

Apostle Dr Agbelenyo later prayed for 21 students of the Theocracy Senior High and Technical Vocational Institution at Shallom – Otiakrom and other students who were writing the West Africa Senior School Examination Certificate (WASSEC) to successfully pass their examination.

