MTN Ghana Foundation YEEP beneficiaries make impact in communities 

BY Issah Mohammed

Accra, Sept 9, GNA – Beneficiaries of the MTN Ghana Foundation Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Project (YEEP) have begun training more youth in phone repairs within their communities.

This comes a year after completing their skills training programme in phone repairs that qualified them for startup tool kits and ‘container’ kiosk at their preferred location to start business.

During a visit to some beneficiaries in communities within the Suhum and Nsawam townships of the Eastern region, it was observed that most of the beneficiaries had apprentices at their workstations.

In an interview, Mr. Derrick Awartey, who had two apprentices, said he had been so fortunate to participate in the project which provided a sustainable source of livelihood and put him in a better position to help others through apprenticeship.

“At first, we sat by our parents but now you know you have a place to go to for something. With the little I get, I am not tempted to engage in any vice or rely on any man for support,” said Ms. Diana Ohene Ansah, another beneficiary.

Mr. Ofori Enoch, a Beneficiary with four apprentices also commended MTN Ghana Foundation and its partners for empowering the youth through skills training.

With guaranteed source of income, he said, life had become much better as he did not worry about meeting his financial obligations.

Mrs. Cynthia Mills, Economic Empowerment Advisor of MTN Ghana Foundation, disclosed that out of the 100 participants selected for training through the various Assemblies, 84 managed to complete the one-month programme.

She said there was a plan to scale up the training to include the repair of laptops and tablets to broaden the skill base of beneficiaries.

“We are also looking at extending the project to other regions, but we are yet to settle on the regions,” she added.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

