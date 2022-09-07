MP for Nkwanta South visits flood disaster victims 

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), Sept 7, GNA – Mr Geoffrey Kini, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkwanta South in the Oti Region, has visited victims of Sunday’s rainfall and flood disaster in the Municipality to commiserate with them.

The heavy rains led to the death of Agbanu Godfred, a 19-year-old form one student of the Bueman Senior High School, and destroyed about 63 houses.

The student drowned in the Labo River when returning to his hometown, Pusupu, a suburb of the Nkwanta South Municipality on a motor bike.

A search party recovered the body of the deceased on Tuesday, September 6, which was interred at the bank of the river.

The MP, who visited the constituency to sympathise with victims and solicit first-hand information on the havoc caused by the floods, said he was prepared to help the authorities to initiate plans towards the prevention of such disasters in the future.

Mr Kini said the effects of the floods were ravaging and, therefore, called for urgent intervention from the major stakeholders to curb such disasters.

He urged prospective estate developers and landlords to stop building on waterways and along riverbanks.

The MP was accompanied by Mr Prosper Akamani, the National Democratic Congress Nkwanta South Constituency Chairman, and some party executives to sympathise with the family of the student.

Mr Stephen Larry, the NADMO Coordinator, said the Organisation had activated measures to reach out to the affected victims with some relief items.

Mr Kini and his entourage also visited Mr Bright Lenwah, Nkwanta South MCE to commiserate with him for the demise of his colleague, the Krachi East MCE, which occurred in Kumasi.

GNA

