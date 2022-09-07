Kunle Awosika appointed to lead Microsoft’s Africa Transformation Office 

Accra, Sept. 7, GNA – Microsoft Veteran and Africa Expert, Mr Kunle Awosika, assumes the position of Managing Director for the Africa Transformation Office as Mr Wael Elkabbany steps into a new role heading up the Africa Regional Cluster.

With more than 22 years experience working in multiple countries across the continent, Mr Awosika had a deep understanding of and passion for Africa.

A statement issued in Accra by Microsoft said the Africa Transformation Office drives strategic digital transformation initiatives across Africa to empower millions of Africans and foster economic prosperity.

He was one of the three pioneer team members when Microsoft opened its Nigeria office and had played various roles in the company.

These roles include Director of Enterprise Business, Country Manager: Microsoft Kenya and Director: Small and Medium Corporates, Emerging Markets.

It said in these roles, he has had the opportunity to introduce transformational technology opportunities to a wide range of organizations in both the public and private sectors, enabling them to unlock significant value.

The statement said Mr Awosika would bring the deep experience in multiple African markets to the new role.

“I am passionate about the incredible potential Africa has to become a truly connected continent that exports digital goods and services to the rest of the world,” he said.

The New MD said, “I am delighted to have the opportunity to meaningfully impact this growth and help unlock the continent’s full digital potential.”

“I look forward to playing a role in unlocking Africa’s potential as the ATO develops and steers strategic partnerships with governments, international organizations and partners to accelerate digital transformation agendas and fuel a knowledge-based economy,” Mr Awosika added.

“With his multifaceted experience of the continent and deep understanding of transformative technology, Kunle Awosika is ideally placed to lead the strategy, investments and initiatives of Microsoft’s transformation plans for the African continent,” Mr Elkabbany said.

Launched in 2021, the ATO focuses on enabling growth and fuelling investment in four essential development areas – digital infrastructure, skilling, small and medium enterprises, and startups.

The statement said understanding that these ambitious goals could not be achieved alone, strategic partnerships with governments, international organizations, multinationals, and African enterprises would accelerate investments in Africa and increase the continent’s export of digital services.

Since its inception, the ATO has spearheaded initiatives and strategic partnerships across Africa to build digital infrastructure, enable small and medium enterprises with digital capabilities, support innovative startups and skill the current and future workforce.

GNA

