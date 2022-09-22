Kremlin: War in Ukraine still a ‘special operation’

Moscow, Sept 22, (dpa/GNA) – Despite the partial mobilization, Russia legally continues to regard the war against Ukraine as a “special military operation.”

The call-up of 300,000 reservists, does not change this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in Moscow on Thursday. President Vladimir Putin had ordered the partial mobilization the day before, in order to garner more soldiers for the operation in Ukraine.

The main recipients are men who have not long since completed their military service. According to Russian agencies, Peskov said that it was up to the Defence Ministry to decide up to what age soldiers should be called up.

Even though it is officially only a question of partial mobilization, the move has caused unrest among the Russian population, as there are reservists in almost every family. Peskov called reports exaggerated that there was a rush of men fit for military service seeking flights to Turkey and other countries.

It is legally permissible to hand over duty notices to those arrested, the Kremlin spokesman said. More than 1,300 protesters were arrested on Wednesday during protests against the war and mobilization.

According to civil rights activists at the police station, some of them were ordered to report for muster. The civil rights portal OVD-Info advised protesting against this kind of service.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

