ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy to arrive in Accra on September22 

Accra, Sept 22, GNA – Ghana’s capital Accra will receive the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup on Thursday, September 22, 2022, as one of the countries selected for this historic event.

The trophy would be met on arrival by the Presidency together with the President of the Ghana Cricket Association, Mr. Emmanuel Asare and the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee President, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah.

The trophy would have a two-night stay in the country and is expected to depart on September 24.

The ICC T20 World Cup Trophy would visit the Seat of Government (Jubilee House), Parliament of Ghana, Ga Mantse’s Palace, the Black Star Square, and the Residence of the Australian High Commissioner in Ghana.

It would also make a stop at the Achimota School and the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School where the students and the public would have the opportunity to take some photos with the iconic trophy.

The Trophy has already visited over 30 locations in 12 countries across four continents, more than ever before.

The Men’s T20 World Cup trophy made stops in Fiji, Finland, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Namibia, Nepal, Singapore, and Vanuatu for the first time, taking the sport to more fans in different countries to get a glimpse of T20 cricket’s ultimate prize.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said: “With just 100 days to go until the start of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup there is a real sense of excitement ahead of the 16 teams coming together in Australia to compete for the ultimate prize in T20 cricket.

“Celebrating the start of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy Tour, driven by Nissan, is another important milestone in taking the Trophy to ten countries for the first time ever, once again showing our commitment to using the T20 format as a vehicle to grow the game and to engage new fans across the world.”

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy Tour, driven by Nissan, ambassador Shane Watson said: “As a player, there’s few things that can stop playing in a home World Cup and I can’t wait to see the world’s best T20 players on the fast bouncy pitches in Australia. It’s going to be an incredible spectacle.

“Leading up to the event, I’m also looking forward to taking the T20 World Cup trophy around our beautiful country to give fans the opportunity to be part of this massive cricket celebration.”

GCA President, Mr Emmanuel Asare said “Ghana is pleased to have an opportunity to be selected as one of the countries to receive the trophy. This is a big boost for Ghana Cricket especially as Ghana prepares to host the 2023 Africa Games.

“We invite all Ghanaians and cricket lovers to join us to make this historic event a memorable one as we welcome the prestigious ICC T20 World Cup Trophy.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

