Human Rights Activist to contest 2024 Presidential election as Independent Candidate 

By J. K. Nabary

Essarkyir (C/R) Sept 19, GNA-A Human rights activist, Mr Andrews Wilberforce, has declared his intention to contest as an independent Presidential candidate in the 2024 general election.

Mr Wilberforce who is a native of Enyan Denkyira in the Central Region, is a professional Accountant, a private Businessman and the United Nations (UN) Ambassador-General of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) among others.

He is also a correspondent to the International Monitory Fund (IMF), an executive member of the Global Alliance of Impact lawyers (GAIL), United Nations Association of Ghana (UNA-GH), Africa Awake Foundation and Anti-Slavery International.

A release dubbed “Solving Ghana’s Chronic Problems”, issued at Ekumfi Essarkyir, stated that the idea to contest the Presidential election was mooted way back in 2012, but he had to wait for the right time which he believed was now, to avail himself and use his expertise to eradicate Ghana’s chronic problems from further damages.

He said he had the welfare of Ghanaians at heart and will ensure everyone had their fair share of the national cake to improve their livelihoods and also save them from the chronic challenges the country was now experiencing if given the nod.

“It is a fact that white men are in no way superior to black men, it is only that we do not trust ourselves because of our personal ambitions,” he stated.

He hinted that he had carefully studied world political history and would apply the same success chalked by developed countries to eventually overturn the current situation in Ghana.

“In fact, I do cherish and appreciate both the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party because they have at least contributed their quota towards the socio-economic development of the nation”, Mr Wilberforce said.

He indicated that his topmost priority would be to tackle corruption and eradicate the winner takes all syndrome, as well as to improve education, and the electoral processes, and ensure the welfare of farmers.

He would also reduce the large size of government machinery, particularly in the presidency.

He pledged to operate an inclusive system of governance to preserve the country for the unborn generation, adding that he would soon file his documents at the Electoral Commission when the nomination for Presidential candidates was opened.

