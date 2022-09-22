Graduates advised to avoid get rich quick syndrome   

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Sept. 22, GNA – Mr Kwesi Busia, an Alumni of Lancaster University Ghana (LUG), has advised graduates not to feel pressured to get rich quickly and make it in life.

He said people these days were in such a hurry and by doing so had put enormous pressure on themselves to have everything as soon as they graduate.

Mr Busia gave the advice at the 6th graduation ceremony of the University in Accra, where more than 78 students graduated with degrees in Economics and International Relations, Politics and International Relations, Accounting and Finance, Computer Studies, Business Management, Business Studies, Marketing and Law.

This diverse cohort had students from various countries such as Ghana, Nigeria, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Congo, India, and the United Kingdom.

Mr Busia said there was nothing wrong with wanting to be successful quickly, but it was important to remember that success often did not happen overnight and could come in many different forms.

”So, take your time, and enjoy the journey. You have more than enough time to take some risks,

explore your options, allow life to humble you small, and live a very comfortable life by age 40,” he said.

He urged them to make a plan and work towards it, adding that “do not feel like a failure if you are not working at your dream job tomorrow. Social media has given us a constant sense that everybody is richer and more successful than us.”

He said that the pressure to own six homes and have two Lamborghini’s by the age of 26

was all just noise, calling on the graduates to ignore the noise, focus on what they want to achieve, and make it happen at their own pace.

He urged the graduates to try to stay in touch with the friends and contacts they made while in Lancaster University Ghana.

“If you hear about an opportunity, you think will be good for a friend, forward it to them. If you have an idea that you will like to pursue, get together and give it a shot,” he added.

Lancaster University’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Andy Schofield said the University was a partnership between Lancaster University UK, and Transnational Academic Group Ghana (TAG Ghana).

He said Lancaster University Ghana provided a world class degree in Ghana delivered by exceptional academic staff, with outstanding student support, scholarships, and a family friendly experience.

He said LUG has a distinctive approach to education focusing on helping its graduates develop a creative approach to problem solving, an ethic of service, and the ability to meet the very considerable challenges that lie ahead of them.

The Vice Chancellor said “Lancaster is the first British university to establish a branch campus in sub-Saharan Africa at a time when there is such profound uncertainty and volatility globally.”

He said Lancaster remained resolute in their determination to be a University that was open to the world and the belief in building bridges not walls.

Madam Harriet Thompson, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, called on the graduates to think of the change they wanted and work towards that change with passion and plan.

She said education was a passport for the future because tomorrow belongs to people who prepare for it today.

Special awards were presented to outstanding students for their academic achievements.

The Chancellor’s Medal was awarded to Immaculater Mmesoma Ibeh (LLB Hons Law), for being the most meritorious student in the cohort.

In addition, The Founders’ Award, which recognises the students who best embody the values of TAG (Loyalty, Integrity, Attitude, Competence and Commitment), and has demonstrated this throughout their time at the University, was presented to Kwame Keli Quashie (BA Hons Economics & International Relations).

The Lancaster Award, which acknowledges students’ extracurricular activities which enhance employability was also presented to thirteen students.

GNA

