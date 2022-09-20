GJA, ADB to partner in human capital development 

By James Amoh Junior

Accra, Sept. 20, GNA – The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) and the Agriculture Development Bank PLC (ADB) are set to partner in the human capital development of journalists to enhance agriculture and economic reporting.

Dr John Kofi Mensah, Managing Director of ADB, who disclosed this to Executives of the GJA in Accra, said as part of its contribution to the media development, the ADB intended to support the association in the area of human capital development.

He said human capital development in every organisation was crucial in achieving envisioned goals but also to equip journalists to perform their roles in society.

The GJA Executives were at the Bank to introduce themselves to the management of the organisation after their election and induction but also to formally inform them about the 2022 GJA Media Awards slated for November.

The Agriculture Development Bank has been a major sponsor of the GJA awards since 2018.

In the same year, the GJA instituted The Best Agriculture Report Category in its list of awards categories, which has since become one of the keenly contested categories.

Dr Mensah said, over the years, the ADB had partnered with the Association and some media houses in media development through training and support.

He added that such partnerships had tremendously improved since his assumption as the managing director of the bank and that the ADB planned to further strengthen it.

Dr Mensah said, the media remained a critical part in the country’s democratic dispensation and particularly in the corporate world, which depended on the media to disseminate information to customers through media relations activities.

“Our products are well-articulated to the public by the media,” he said, and that the ADB brand had grown positively over the past six years due to the hard work of management and staff as well as a good relationship with the media.

“I commend the media and the GJA for their contribution to the growth which has enhanced our image and enabled us to deliver more service for Ghanaian,” the MD said, pledging a yearly support for the media awards.

Dr Mensah said the ADB had augmented its core business with focus on agribusiness for value chain purposes and was hoping to do more in the area of agribusiness.

Mr Albert Kobina Dwumfour, President, Ghana Journalist Association, applauded the ADB for its contribution towards the development of journalism in the country, and that an effective media also thrived on the support of corporate entities.

The newly elected executives, upon assumption of office, had taken it upon itself to partner key institutions – state and non-state actors alike – to strengthen their bond, explore areas of interest and build a mutually beneficial relationship.

The GJA President disclosed that plans were afoot to establish a Journalist Support Fund to give some respite to journalists who were assaulted in their line of work by initiating legal action against perpetuators and absorb the cost.

The GJA President said, the management of ADB had in the past few years, changed the phase of the Bank with the development of agriculture in the country and that its focus in agribusiness was contributing immensely to national development.

