Ghanaians reminded to exemplify virtues of Nkrumah  

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Sept. 21, GNA – Ghanaians have been urged to hold the good virtues of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the First President of the nation, in high esteem to build a better and prosperous nation.

Mr Samuel Abban, a member of the Youth, in broadcasting said Dr. Nkrumah was an embodiment of peace, selflessness, unity and above all love for the rapid growth and development of Ghana and Africa as a whole, traits that must be emulated by all.

Mr Abban told the Ghana News Agency that the current crop of leaders had more to do for the country Ghana and must learn from the good deeds of Dr. Nkrumah.

He said, “his selflessness and love for the country saw him investing almost all treasury in roads, hospitals, schools, and factories,” and queried why such legacies were being eroded in some cases through mismanagement.

Mr Abban said the Youth needed not to be crying for jobs and social amenities and called on the present generation to revive love for country and serve the motherland with sincerity.

