Ghana Water Ladies Association pledges support for fight against illegal mining 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Sept. 24, GNA – The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) Ladies Association in the Western Region has pledged support for the government’s fight against illegal mining.

They also urged the security forces to sustain the surveillance on all river bodies to ensure the constant supply of potable water production.

Ms Matilda Toku, the President of the Association for the Western Region, was speaking during an excursion to the Western Naval Command in Sekondi to acquaint themselves with the activities of the Ghana Navy.

The Naval Command took the ladies through lectures, recreation and visit to the various warships at the harbour.

The command, through Naval Lieutenant Ofori Boateng, called for collaboration between the Ghana Arms Forces and civilians.

He emphasized that the Navy was associated with water and would help to protect it.

Lieutent Boateng applauded the GWCL for the continuous supply of water to the Base despite the challenges.

The Regional Chief Manager, Mac Doe Hanyabui, together with some of his management staff, thanked the military for the support to GWCL operations over the years.

He also urged customers to preserve water and pay their bills promptly.

The ladies also visited a Bisa Abrewa Museum at Nkontonpo near Effia Nkwanta and were educated on the role played by various leaders, including Dr Kwame Nkrumah during the liberation struggles.

The excursion ended with reception and funfair at the Youth Centre in Sekondi.

The Ladies’ Association is an auxiliary group in Ghana Water with the main objective of fostering relationship and welfare between the ladies and management.

GNA

