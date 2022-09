Ghana Armwrestling Federation  beefs up Executive Committee 

Accra, Sept 22, GNA – The Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) has named top industry gurus unto its Executive Committee in its quest to better position Armwrestling as a sport of choice.

GAF took the decisions at its Annual General Meeting in Takoradi last weekend as part of activities marking the sixth-year anniversary of the Federation and the Takoradi edition of the HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship.

President of the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) who also doubles as the Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF) and Founder of Ghana Armwrestling (GAF), Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, who chaired the Congress, among other things called for double efforts from member of the federation to push the Armwrestling brand.

The highest decision-making body of GAF unanimously affirmed the proposals by President Charles Osei Asibey to imbibe the leadership of the federation with quality and high performing personnel with requisite skills maintained to move GAF beyond six. Pharm Kofi Addo-Agyekum of Kofikrom Pharmacy Limited stays as Vice President, Mr Jesse Agyepong a Marketing Consultant and Corporate Communications Director of Ghana Free Zones Authority as General Secretary and Mr. Godfrey Amarteifio of I-Level Services as Director of Finance.

Mr. Jonathan Lambert Nii Okai Awuletey, an Airline Sales and Marketing consultant would serve on the Executive Management as Director of Marketing and Communications, Mr. Edwin Amankwah, a businessman serves as Director of Operations and Mr. Husseini Akueteh Addy as the Technical Director.

Mr. Robert Appiah Ameyaw with Customer Service and Operations Supervisor at Air France/KLM Cargo, Mr. Norbert Kwankye with the National Communications Authority and Ms. Sedinam Gbeve, a legal practitioner would also serve on the committee in various capacities.

Speaking on behalf of the newly appointed members, Mr Jesse Agyepong thanked the leadership of Ghana Armwrestling for the confidence reposed in them to serve and assured members of and stakeholders of the federation of nothing but quality leadership that would promote and develop the sport of armwrestling to every corner in the country.

“Thank you Mr President for this honor. We assure you of our maximum cooperation and contribution to make the vision a reality,” the new General Secretary added.

Members later took turns to congratulate Mr. Osei Asibey on his new role as President for Africa Armwrestling and assured him of the support to make him succeed.

Highlight of the AGM was the restructuring of the Executive Management of the Federation as per mandate of the Executive Committee to appoint persons with special skills to serve on the management.

GNA

