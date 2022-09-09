Former President Mahama pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II 

Accra, Sept 09, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama, has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, who died on Thursday at age 96.

Mr Mahama, in his tribute, which was made available to the Ghana News Agency said: “Sad to hear the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“She carried her royal duties with grace, poise and dignity.

“An icon of pride not only to the British people but the Commonwealth.

“Our hearts go out to King Charles III and the Royal Family. May God grant her peaceful repose.”

GNA

