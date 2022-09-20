Datus Complex Schools to launch 60th anniversary, September 21 

By Francis Cofie

Accra, Sept. 20, GNA – The Datus Complex Schools in the country would launch their 60th anniversary on September 21, 2022 to strengthen its alumni association while showcasing the success and achievement of the school.

The theme for the celebration is “Sustaining our cherished legacy through Quality Educational Delivery.”

Professor Emmanuel Osei Acheampong, the Chairman of the 60th Anniversary Planning Committee announced the scheduled launch in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency.

He said academic excellence and discipline has been the hallmark of the founder and it was anchored on effective monitoring and supervision of teachers.

“These noble values would continue to churn out distinguished personalities and leaders for the country,” the release quoted the don as saying.

Among activities lined-up for the one-year long celebration is a lecture on 21st September, alumni homecoming/fun day, anniversary procession, Xmas musical concert, inter-branch football gala, African Day and anniversary dinner dance and inter-branch debate.

