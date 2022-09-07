Bulgaria’s New Academic Year to Start at more than 2,000 Schools, 1,799 Kindergartens

Sofia, Sept. 7, (BTA/GNA) – The 2022/2023 school year will start at 2,347 schools and 1,799 kindergartens, the Education and Science Ministry’s Pre-school and School Education Content Directorate Director, Evgenia Kostadinov has said.

The Ministry Wednesday quoted her as saying, ahead of the start of the School Year on September 15.

Nearly 900 schools were refurbished in the summer and works at most of them have already been completed.

Work at some 60 schools will continue, but there normal teaching and studying conditions have been provided.

The free school books and study kits for students up to the 7th grade have already been delivered, and there are schoolbooks for children with impaired eyesight, as well as those studying at European schools.

The personal ID card of each student will be the only document in hard copy, while report cards can be optionally digital or in hard copy, by decision of the relevant school.

The Ministry is currently collecting information on the availability of heating fuels at the educational institutions and, after analysis, will react to avoid disruption of classes or a shift to digital remote classes.

The school year will begin with in-class attendance, according to the requirements and guidelines of the health authorities, the Ministry said.

BTA/GNA

