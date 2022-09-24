Brazil hand Ghana a 3-0 defeat in a pre-World Cup friendly match   

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Sept. 24, GNA – The Samba boys of Brazil put up an impressive performance to humble Ghana with a 3-0 defeat in a pre-World Cup friendly match played in France.

A brace from Richarlison and a goal from Marquinhos in the first half was enough to seal a successive victory for Brazil.

Brazil with the likes of Vinicius Junior, Neymar Junior, Raphina, showed class, skills and zeal to prove superiority over the West African country.

The Samba boys made their intentions known in the early stage of the game with massive pressure in attack.

This resulted in Paris Saint German defender Marquinhos grab an early goal in the ninth minute before Richarlison added a brace after outwitting Ghana’s defence built around Baba Rahman, Daniel Amartey and Denis Odoi.

Brazil had golden opportunities coming through Raphina, and Neymar but the duo failed to find the back of the net.

From recess, Coach Otto Addo brought on Mohammed Salisu for Felix Afena-Gyan and Inaki Williams replaced Kamaldeen Sulemana. This saw an improved performance from the Black Stars but could not get the desired result for Ghana.

In the 72nd minute, Elisha Owusu, Tariq Lamptey and Antoine Semenyo were introduced to replace Baba Idrissu, Denis Odoi and Dede Ayew respectively, however, the Black Stars were unable to at least grab a consolation goal for Ghana.

The friendly match forms part of preparations lined up ahead of the World in Qatar in November-December.

Ghana would play Nicaragua on Tuesday in Spain to fine-tune preparations for the biggest football spectacle in the world.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

