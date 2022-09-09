Be prepared, ready for leadership positions in academia – Women told

By Edward Acquah

Accra, Sept. 9, GNA – Discussants at a forum on women’s leadership in academia have urged women to be “ready and prepared” for leadership positions in the academic space.

They noted that the “tedious” task of combining teaching, research, and administrative roles among other structural challenges could deter some women from availing themselves for top positions in their respective academic institutions but urged them to persevere.

They encouraged women to “study their circumstances” and overcome the “micro-politics” associated with university management to become successful leaders.

The discussants were: Dr Georgina Yaa Oduro, Director of the Centre for Gender Research, Advocacy and Documentation (CEGRAD) at the University of Cape Coast; Dr Sharon Adetutu Omotoso, a feminist philosopher and Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of African Studies, University of Ibadan, Nigeria; Dr Aïdas Sanogo, Lecturer and Researcher in Social Anthropology, at the Centre Universitaire de Manga, Burkina Faso, and Prof. Adobea Yaa Owusu, an Associate Professor of Medical Sociology and Public Health at the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research at the University of Ghana (UG).

The forum was organised by the Merian Institute for Advanced Studies in Africa (MIASA) in collaboration with the German Historical Institute Paris (GHIP), and the Centre for Gender Studies and Advocacy (CEGENSA), UG.

It was on the theme: “Women’s leadership in academia: perspectives from the social sciences and humanities.”

Dr Oduro said leadership in academia was completely different from corporate and organisational leadership, hence the need for women to study and understand the dynamics in the academic environment.

She said women in leadership positions must get involved in the activities of the office they occupied and serve as role models for others.

“Leadership in academia is rotational so it means that once you are in that position you need to support people. You must support different regimes to succeed so that when it gets to your turn, others would also support you,” Dr Oduro said.

Dr Omotoso said women should not only focus on their research and teaching roles but should consider other responsibilities available in their space.

She said although combining their primary roles with other functions could be challenging, women must take ownership of their space, and be able to influence and carry people along to achieve the objectives of the institutions they served.

Dr Sanogo said academic leadership required some soft skills and relationship management approaches to get the best out of their subordinates and ensure a successful regime.

“You must know yourself and monitor your progress. Don’t let the work environment change who you are,” she said.

Prof. Owusu said women seeking to occupy leadership positions must resolve to work hard, set objectives, and have a plan on how to achieve those objectives.

She encouraged leaders not to shy away from seeking assistance from others and be willing to seek advice from eminent colleagues.

“Have people in the system who will teach you to navigate, and seek advice… Be a source of motivation and carry others along,” she said.

GNA

