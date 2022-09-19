Angeles and Mastercard Foundations organise COVID-19 vaccine campaign 

By Albert Allotey

Akuapem (E/R), Sept. 19, GNA – Angeles Foundation and Mastercard Foundation have held a campaign to create awareness of COVID-19 vaccines in some selected communities in the Eastern Region as part of activities of the Akuapem Odwira Festival.

The primary goals of the campaign were to encourage Ghanaians from the ages of 18 to 45 to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and dispel myths and conspiracy theories associated with the vaccines.

The theme for the Angeles Foundation campaign is “Obiaa B3 W)” and it is linked to the Mastercard Foundation’s public awareness campaign #ItsUpToUs.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe, Founder of Angeles Foundation said it was the responsibility of every individual to get vaccinated and become vaccine ambassadors in their communities to mitigate the transmission and the effects of the COVID-19 virus.

Volunteers who took part in the campaign wore Mastercard Foundation and Angeles Foundation Tee-shirts with the inscription #ItsUpToUs and “Obiara B3 W)” and paraded the principal street and marketplaces and ended at the Chief’s Palace, where the vaccination exercise took place.

Boris Osisiadan-Nimpong, the Chief Executive Officer of the Angeles Foundation also led the youth in the area in a dancing competition using the “Obiaa B3 W)” campaign song.

Present during the Odwira Festival were members of the Lions Club and the National Health Insurance Scheme who participated in the campaign to promote the COVID-19 vaccines and good health practices.

For many decades, the Odwira Festival, being a yam festival has been an expression of Ghana’s colourful, vibrant and rich traditional culture.

Its significance is rooted in thanksgiving for bountiful harvests and the acknowledgement of the area’s ancestors and brings together people from all occupations to celebrate themes of victory, gratitude, and harvest in unity.

GNA

