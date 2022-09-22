Ampem Darkoa wallop Police Ladies to cruise to the final of Women’s Super-Cup 

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Sept. 22, GNA – Women’s Premier League and FA Cup champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies walloped Police Ladies 6-1 in the semifinal stage to cruise to the final of the Women’s Super Cup ongoing at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.

A brace from Mary Amponsah, Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah, and a goal each from Tracy Twum and Elizabeth Owusua were enough to seal an emphatic victory for the Techiman-based club.

Twum put Ampem Darkoa ahead in the 17th minute before Amponsah, Serwaa Amponsah, and Owusua scored the five goals in the second half.

It was in the dying embers of the game when Deborah Afriyie pulled a consolation goal for Police Ladies in the 89th minute.

Ampem Darkoa will wait for the winner of the match between Faith Ladies and Fabulous Ladies for the final fixed for Saturday, September 24 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

GNA

