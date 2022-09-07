100 needy, street children benefit from Rotary Club of Accra, Airport 

By Priscilla Oye Ofori

Accra, Sept. 7, GNA – A total of 100 needy and street children under the Street Children Empowerment Foundation (SCEF), has benefitted from the Rotary Club of Accra Airport’s Back to School project.

The project is to prepare the children to for school as the next academic year begins soon.

The beneficiaries received school supplies, including books, school uniforms, pens and pencils to enable them to return to school.

Mr Cece Bruce, President of the Club, said the project which had been running for seven years was part of services Rotary rendered to impact communities.

“…We raise funds to support SCEF to provide what they need. So, what we do is that we put together whatever the children will need to start school and formally present the items to them to get them ready to start school.

“Without this foundation, I am sure they will be out there in the streets, but now they will get educated and will be valuable citizens of this country, this is what Rotary does and it is a joy to us as we perform these roles,” he said.

Madam Theresa Osei- Tutu, a member of the Club, noted that children had many needs and encountered challenges including rape, maltreatment and abuse.

She urged all stakeholders involved in issues of children to contribute their quota to their progress.

Mr Paul Semeh, Executive Director, SCEF, expressed appreciation to the Club for their continuous support to them.

He called on churches, philanthropists and groups to also reach out and educate and help vulnerable children.

GNA

